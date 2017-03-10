Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voorhies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voorhies works at
Locations
Kevin J. Powers Dpm719 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 676-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Voorhies explained everything he needed to do and answered all my questions. He was very professional and caring. I would recommend Dr Voorhies and his practice to everyone needing a neurosurgeon! The office staff including the nurses were very kind and always willing to answer my questions.
About Dr. Jason Voorhies, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700043023
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voorhies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voorhies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voorhies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voorhies has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voorhies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Voorhies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voorhies.
