Dr. Jason Viereck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viereck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Viereck, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Viereck, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2230 Liliha St Ste 104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 261-4476
-
2
Fetal Diagnostic Institute94-849 Lumiaina St Unit 203, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 261-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viereck?
About Dr. Jason Viereck, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205898202
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viereck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viereck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viereck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Viereck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viereck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viereck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viereck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.