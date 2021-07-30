Overview

Dr. Jason Van Tassel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Van Tassel works at Washington Township Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.