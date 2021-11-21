See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jason Valent, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Valent, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and Medina Hospital.

Dr. Valent works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Valent, MD
    About Dr. Jason Valent, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1013936871
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Fairview Hospital
    • Hillcrest Hospital
    • Medina Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Valent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valent works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Valent’s profile.

    Dr. Valent has seen patients for Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Valent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

