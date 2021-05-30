Dr. Jason Umphress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umphress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Umphress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Umphress, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego.
Dr. Umphress works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy with Dr. Umphress ins 2017. My experience was so positive that I requested him again in 2021. Once again my experience was excellent and I recommend him without reservations
About Dr. Jason Umphress, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194741595
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente, San Francisco
- University Of Texas|University of Texas, Houston
- University of California, San Diego
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umphress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umphress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umphress works at
Dr. Umphress has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umphress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Umphress speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Umphress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umphress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umphress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umphress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.