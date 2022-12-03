Dr. Jason Umfleet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umfleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Umfleet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Umfleet, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Umfleet works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Doctor Umfleet was very helpful and friendly!
About Dr. Jason Umfleet, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114993474
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umfleet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umfleet has seen patients for Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umfleet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Umfleet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umfleet.
