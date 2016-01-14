Overview

Dr. Jason Tullis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Tullis works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.