Neurosurgery
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Tullis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Tullis works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Physicians Nrsrgry
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Cord Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spinal Cord Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 14, 2016
    I am a 38 yr old male with spina bifida. I recently had Dr. TULLIS re detether my spinal cord as well as drain a syrinx in my spine. The likelyhood of me walking again after surgery was very low however Dr. TULLIS COMPLETED THE SURGERY with above average results. It's been 3 months since surgery and I'm able to ambulate more and more each day. The surgery was not without its drawbacks but Dr. Tullis did an extremely good job and I would highly recommend him to ANYONE needing spine surgery!
    Dustin in Madison — Jan 14, 2016
    About Dr. Jason Tullis, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1154347680
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Tullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tullis works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Tullis’s profile.

    Dr. Tullis has seen patients for Spinal Cord Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

