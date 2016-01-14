Dr. Jason Tullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Tullis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Tullis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Tullis works at
Locations
University Physicians Nrsrgry2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 38 yr old male with spina bifida. I recently had Dr. TULLIS re detether my spinal cord as well as drain a syrinx in my spine. The likelyhood of me walking again after surgery was very low however Dr. TULLIS COMPLETED THE SURGERY with above average results. It's been 3 months since surgery and I'm able to ambulate more and more each day. The surgery was not without its drawbacks but Dr. Tullis did an extremely good job and I would highly recommend him to ANYONE needing spine surgery!
About Dr. Jason Tullis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
