Overview

Dr. Jason Trahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Trahan works at Trahan ENT & Aesthetics in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.