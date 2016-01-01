See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Jason Torrente, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Torrente, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Torrente works at Willingboro Office in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Robbinsville, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Rose McGeever
    4318 Route 130, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 871-2045
  2. 2
    Frphc LLC
    200 Horizon Ctr Blvd, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 249-7073
  3. 3
    Medexpress
    2322 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 779-0783

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Torrente, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679514723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Torrente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torrente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torrente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torrente has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

