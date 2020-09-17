Dr. Jason Toranto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toranto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Toranto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Toranto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Jason D. Toranto MD3590 Camino del Rio N Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 810-1243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Jason Toranto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144435389
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Duke University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toranto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toranto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toranto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toranto speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Toranto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toranto.
