Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa.
Locations
Kapahulu Office1029 Kapahulu Ave Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 782-1861
Aiea Medical Building Office99-128 Aiea Heights Dr, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 688-6898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
smooth visit, very efficient office
About Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Japanese
- 1558463794
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa
- University Of California: San Diego
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokunaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokunaga has seen patients for Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokunaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tokunaga speaks Japanese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokunaga.
