Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa.

Dr. Tokunaga works at Aloha Vision Consultants in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kapahulu Office
    1029 Kapahulu Ave Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96816
    Aiea Medical Building Office
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr, Aiea, HI 96701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2020
    smooth visit, very efficient office
    — Sep 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Japanese
    • 1558463794
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii At Manoa
    • University Of California: San Diego
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Tokunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tokunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tokunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tokunaga has seen patients for Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokunaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokunaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokunaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokunaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

