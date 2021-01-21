Dr. Jason Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr Thompson is a fantastic, cutting edge surgeon! He took on the challenge of repairing my extremely compromised spine after I’d gone from 5’8” to 5’1”. He performed a complicated spinal fusion and disc replacement, restoring 5” of height and removing the constant severe pain I’d been experiencing. The freedom of a repaired body gave me an opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest, and I’ve absolutely done that! Life without pain is exhilarating! I will be forever grateful to Dr. Thompson for his incredibly gifted hands and his phenomenal orthopedic expertise!
About Dr. Jason Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134189855
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.