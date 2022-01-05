See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Florida State University Honors Program In Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

Dr. Thackeray works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6328
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates PA
    554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6324
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Dr. Thackeray and his team provided excellent care. They were thorough and went above and beyond to answer all of my questions. They explained various treatment options and outcomes. The front office staff (Breeann), Nurses Brad and Isabelle, and X-ray Ashleigh all were fabulous. Excellent care provided by all!
    Emary M. — Jan 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD
    About Dr. Jason Thackeray, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235133646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida State University Honors Program In Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
