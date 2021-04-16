Dr. Jason Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Taylor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University Of North Carolina
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas Nephrology1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 559-2863
-
2
Newton Clinic720 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 745-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Mcpherson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and cares about my health. Takes time to listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Jason Taylor, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1235136532
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Internal Medicine
