Overview

Dr. Jason Tauke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rock Regional Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Tauke works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS with other offices in Chanute, KS and Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.