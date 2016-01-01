Overview

Dr. Jason Tartaglione, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.



Dr. Tartaglione works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.