Overview

Dr. Jason Tarpley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Tarpley works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.