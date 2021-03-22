Dr. Jason Takeuchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takeuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Takeuchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Takeuchi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Vanna Sutherland MD1650 Borel Pl Ste 208, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 375-8077
- Aetna
- Health Net
Excellent physician! He listens carefully and is very thorough and thoughtful in his approach to treatment. He found just the right combination of medications to treat my teen's depression and adjusted cautiously, as needed. He is very responsive and communication is easy. Professional and insightful, he earned our trust and deep respect. He is a caring person and truly believes it when he says he wants your child to lead their life to their full potential. Highly recommend.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Takeuchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takeuchi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takeuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takeuchi speaks Japanese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Takeuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takeuchi.
