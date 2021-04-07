Dr. Jason Szobota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szobota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Szobota, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Szobota, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - Newark Medical School and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5133Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5132
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent doctor. Very thorough. Has successfully followed a conservative treatment plan. Probably the most efficient doctor's office I have ever visited.
- Urology
- English
- 1275709982
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - Newark Medical School
Dr. Szobota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szobota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szobota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szobota has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szobota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Szobota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szobota.
