Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM

Podiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Sweeley works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme
    3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (717) 761-5530
    Premiere Medical & Rehabilitation Center PC
    99 November Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (717) 761-5530
    Holy Spirit Hospital
    450 Powers Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (717) 761-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Sweeley was very helpful and straight to the point. I've had plantar fasciitis for over 6 years and finally have some relief from cortisone injections.
    Anonymous — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Sweeley, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1801043500
    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
