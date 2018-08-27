Dr. Jason Swanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Swanner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Swanner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 501 Emery Dr W Ste 310, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 325-8620
-
2
Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8620
-
3
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Medical West985 9th Ave SW Ste 310, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanner?
Do not go to anyone but Dr. Swanner. 5 Star across the board.
About Dr. Jason Swanner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679593719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanner has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.