Dr. Jason Swanner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.