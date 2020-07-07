Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Surratt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC9900 SW Hall Blvd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2420
-
2
Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 510, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 245-2420
-
3
Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC9115 SW Oleson Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surratt?
Absolutely the best podiatrist. Great listener and really cares about his patients. Appointments are on time and the office is very clean. Can’t say enough good things about Dr Surratt.
About Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649386541
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surratt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Surratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.