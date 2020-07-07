See All Podiatrists in Portland, OR
Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM

Podiatry
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Surratt works at Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC
    9900 SW Hall Blvd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97223
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 510, Portland, OR 97210
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    9115 SW Oleson Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2020
    Absolutely the best podiatrist. Great listener and really cares about his patients. Appointments are on time and the office is very clean. Can’t say enough good things about Dr Surratt.
    About Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1649386541
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Surratt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surratt works at Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Surratt’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Surratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

