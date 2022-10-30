Dr. Jason Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Suh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Suh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Medical/Oncology/Hematology1 Valley Health Plz # C-212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
Kind, caring doctor...his diagnosis of my condition was spot on! The treatment method he prescribed for me worked. My condition requires me to be a "lifetime patient"......I know that I can count on Dr. Suh to be there for me.
About Dr. Jason Suh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538491212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.