Dr. Jason Sugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sugar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Sugar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Sugar works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists1703 S Meridian Ste 305, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 272-5127
-
2
Digestive Health Specialists11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 272-5127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugar?
Dr Sugar and staff were amazing! Kind professional and made an uncomfortable colonoscopy comfortable!
About Dr. Jason Sugar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558572651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugar works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.