Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.

Dr. Stubbs works at Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holland Office
    3100 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 396-1433
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Pennock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2022
    My husband broke his nose in his 20's and waited 40 years to have it fixed!! Dr Stubbs was very professional and did an Amazing Job on realigning his nose and also increasing his airway. He takes the time to answer questions and address concerns. I would highly recommend him to my family & friends. Being a Nurse, I can be a tad Critical when leaving a review but I have absolutely nothing negative to say about the care my husband received.
    LMZ — May 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578768644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
    • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stubbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stubbs works at Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists in Holland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stubbs’s profile.

    Dr. Stubbs has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

