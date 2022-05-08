Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.
Dr. Stubbs works at
Locations
Holland Office3100 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 396-1433Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband broke his nose in his 20's and waited 40 years to have it fixed!! Dr Stubbs was very professional and did an Amazing Job on realigning his nose and also increasing his airway. He takes the time to answer questions and address concerns. I would highly recommend him to my family & friends. Being a Nurse, I can be a tad Critical when leaving a review but I have absolutely nothing negative to say about the care my husband received.
About Dr. Jason Stubbs, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
