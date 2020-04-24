Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Steinfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Physicians of Monmouth PA733 N Beers St Ste U4, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinfeld?
Been going to him every 3 months for short visit Dr.Steinfied and staff have been very good he explains in detail very friendly and easily to talk to
About Dr. Jason Steinfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003800848
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinfeld accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinfeld works at
Dr. Steinfeld has seen patients for Stye, Dry Eyes and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinfeld speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.