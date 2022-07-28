Dr. Jason Steindler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Steindler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Steindler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Steindler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4300
-
2
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4300
-
3
Comprehensive Spine Center391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 264-2225
-
4
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steindler?
Dr. Steindler is simply a wonderful, caring, skilled doctor.
About Dr. Jason Steindler, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1790984243
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steindler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steindler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steindler works at
Dr. Steindler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Steindler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.