Dr. Jason Stein, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4 (78)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD, Bel Air, MD, Timonium, MD, Sparks Glencoe, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-5055
  2. 2
    Westminister Office
    412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6867
  3. 3
    MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air
    12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 877-8088
  4. 4
    MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium
    2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2270
  5. 5
    MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle
    2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2867
  6. 6
    MedStar UMH Ortho at Dorsey Hall
    9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2715

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Stein performed a distal biceps tendon repair on my left arm (dominant arm) almost four years ago. It is important to note that I am a graphic designer/illustrator and my arm is essential to my career. My arm completely healed over the course of the first year. I followed all exercises and stretching guidance from both Dr. Stein and his associate Steven Doll, PA-C. Dr. Stein had an excellent bedside manner, was considerate, thorough and kind. He immediately went to the waiting room and updated my wife on my condition while I was moved to recovery. Steven Doll oversaw my recovery with Dr. Stein's guidance. Mr. Doll was also very thorough, kind and considerate. He answered every question I had with full and complete responses. The only part of the surgery that they wished had gone better was the alignment of the margins of the incision they made though a tattoo to facilitate the repair. If 100 was a perfect alignment they were a 95! All I have to add is thank you Dr. Stein, Mr. Doll!
    Matthew Czapanskiy — Apr 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Stein, MD
    About Dr. Jason Stein, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194869644
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Cornell U
    • Orthopedic Surgery
