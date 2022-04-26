Dr. Jason Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
-
2
Westminister Office412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 554-6867
-
3
MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 877-8088
-
4
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-2270
-
5
MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Directions (410) 554-2867
-
6
MedStar UMH Ortho at Dorsey Hall9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 554-2715
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr. Stein performed a distal biceps tendon repair on my left arm (dominant arm) almost four years ago. It is important to note that I am a graphic designer/illustrator and my arm is essential to my career. My arm completely healed over the course of the first year. I followed all exercises and stretching guidance from both Dr. Stein and his associate Steven Doll, PA-C. Dr. Stein had an excellent bedside manner, was considerate, thorough and kind. He immediately went to the waiting room and updated my wife on my condition while I was moved to recovery. Steven Doll oversaw my recovery with Dr. Stein's guidance. Mr. Doll was also very thorough, kind and considerate. He answered every question I had with full and complete responses. The only part of the surgery that they wished had gone better was the alignment of the margins of the incision they made though a tattoo to facilitate the repair. If 100 was a perfect alignment they were a 95! All I have to add is thank you Dr. Stein, Mr. Doll!
About Dr. Jason Stein, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194869644
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cornell U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.