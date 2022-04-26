Overview

Dr. Jason Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD, Bel Air, MD, Timonium, MD, Sparks Glencoe, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.