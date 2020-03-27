Dr. Jason Stamper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Stamper, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Stamper, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Stamper works at
Lbhs3430 Newburg Rd Ste 210, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800
- Pikeville Medical Center
My experience with Dr Jason Stamper has been better than any other psychiatrist I've seen. He doesn't rush thru the appointment. He explains diagnoses, meds, & any questions, making sure I understand our plan of treatment. Dr Stamper has gone above the stigma of addiction, unlike some doctors still in 2020, making me feel comfortable in talking about my hx & tx. Kind. Cordial. Considerate. I'm grateful.
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
