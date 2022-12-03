See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Jason Squires, DO

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Squires, DO is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Squires works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic & Reconstructive
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Nerve Block
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He provided a very thorough evaluation of the condition showing the MRI and XR results, though treatment was not in his purview. He referred me to another specialist to further evaluation.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Squires, DO

    Specialties
    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164615688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester (GME)
    Residency
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center (GME)
    Internship
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (COM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Squires, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Squires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Squires works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Squires’s profile.

    Dr. Squires has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squires.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.