Overview

Dr. Jason Squires, DO is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Squires works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.