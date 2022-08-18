See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Jason Spector, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Spector, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Spector works at Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists
    8636 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 241-5333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 18, 2022
I just saw Dr. Spector this morning and I am totally satisfied with the examination and recommendations that he gave me. The office was immaculate and everyone of his staff was very pleasant and made me feel very welcome. I would highly recommend Dr. Spector to anyone with a foot or ankle problem. So glad I found him.
Carol — Aug 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jason Spector, DPM
About Dr. Jason Spector, DPM

  • Podiatric Surgery
  • English
  • 1770010423
Education & Certifications

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine
  • Master's Degree From University Of Central Florida
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Spector, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spector has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spector works at Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spector’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

