Dr. Jason Spector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
he and his staff were/are professional, and thorough in listening and asking questions.. his extensive work created no pain after surgery. i'm glad he was brought in on my team.
About Dr. Jason Spector, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124048178
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spector has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spector on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.