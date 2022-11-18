Dr. Jason Sparks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sparks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Sparks, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sparks works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800
-
2
Spine And Orthopedic Specialist8165 S Mingo Rd Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (539) 664-4448Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
3
South Clinic8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 582-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sparks?
I saw Dr. Sparks for a herniated disc that was effecting my sciatic nerve. I have numbness and weakness in my leg due to the disc. He spoke with me about my options. He never pressured me to have surgery, but in the end we decided on a microdiscectomy. I’m not very far out from my surgery so time will tell if it worked. But, the surgery went well and I am recovering nicely. I really feel like Dr. Sparks cares about his patients recovery and end results and isn’t just looking to do surgeries. I am only leaving 4 stars because I have not had enough time to see if the surgery worked. But I do believe he did everything he could to help me. I would recommend Dr. Sparks to friends and family!
About Dr. Jason Sparks, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306082631
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- St Mary's Med Center
- Northeast Regional Med Center
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- Truman State College, Kirksville Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparks works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.