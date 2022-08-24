Dr. Jason Spangler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spangler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Spangler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Spangler, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics2400 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 624-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spangler is such a wonderful Dr. He is so kind, caring and explains everything about shoulder care. Very pleased with my care.
About Dr. Jason Spangler, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356676183
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spangler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
