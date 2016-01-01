Dr. Jason Soss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Soss, MD
Dr. Jason Soss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1435
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Mi Hosps
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
Dr. Soss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
