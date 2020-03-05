Dr. Jason Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Song, MD
Dr. Jason Song, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from Temple Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Palm Tree Interventional Pain Management2029 Hickory Tree Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 Directions (407) 906-1328
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
I was experiencing terrible hip pain which radiated from the left hip and affected the right hip in addition . I was contemplating have the left hip replaced however, Dr Song gave me an injection in the left hip which I had dislocated twice. Following the injection I am free of pain in the hip area and no longer have the unbearable hip pain which radiated across the entire lower back. Thanks to Dr. Song my overall pain issues have gotten so much better.
- Pain Medicine
- Temple Med Ctr
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Temple Med Sch
- University Of Maryland
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
