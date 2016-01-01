Dr. Jason Solway, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Solway, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Solway, DO is a dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. He currently practices at Sansum Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Solway is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3050
Sansum Clinic- Santa Maria Dermatology1414 S Miller St Ste H, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Jason Solway, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Solway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solway.
