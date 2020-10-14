Overview

Dr. Jason Solomon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Victorville, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.