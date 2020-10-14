Dr. Jason Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Solomon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 306-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 240, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 674-1789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4851
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
I told Dr. Solomon that where ever I could, I was going to give him the maximum amount of stars. One of the scariest things in life is having surgery and although I played it off pretty well, I was beginning to get a little scared to have two procedures done at one time. However, Dr. Solomon's expertise and counseling made me feel less stressed about it and more confident that he knows what he's doing. Thank God that he is who he is and one of the best doctors that I've ever had.. both surgeries were literally painless and so quick that I couldn't really process how quickly he had finished.. he's amazing. Thanks again Dr. Solomon, I greatly appreciate you, your work and your staff - I recommend you to everyone I know ;) thanks again and God bless!
About Dr. Jason Solomon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1063654374
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sports and Arthroscopy
- University Hospital - Case Medical Center
- University Hospital - Case Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.