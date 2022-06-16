Overview

Dr. Jason Sokol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sokol works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.