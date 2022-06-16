Dr. Jason Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Sokol, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Sokol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Sokol works at
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Kansas City VA Medical Center4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Directions (816) 861-2150
-
3
Kansas City VA Medical Center4801 E Linwood Blvd # 111, Kansas City, MO 64128 Directions (816) 861-2150
-
4
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
7
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokol?
Dr. Sokol was business like but did a great job on my eyelid. He called the Monday after my Friday operation just to see how I was doing. Stitches were removed on Wednesday and I was good to go. The height of my eyelids are the same so no one would know I had a problem. Recovery was quick. Had some swelling and reddish coloration after surgery but was less than I expected. Pre-operation consultation was thorough and included everything I needed to know including what pain reliever to use, the use of a topical antibiotic and info on using cold packs to reduce swelling. If I ever have to have another operation such as this., Dr. Sokol will by my choice as surgeon.
About Dr. Jason Sokol, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1376711010
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Jewish Theological Seminary Of America
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.