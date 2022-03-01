See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD

Urology
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Smotherman works at Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 155, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 849-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Overall, the visit was like clockwork; no delays of any kind. Dr. Smotherman examined me; recommended a new prescription thoroughly explaining why; completely explained my options; and, scheduled me for a follow-up visit for further evaluation; all in a very short time. Likely the BEST Dr. interaction of my 80 years, and I've had a lot of Dr. visits!
    — Mar 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD
    About Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD

    Urology
    English
    1457315301
    Education & Certifications

    University Hospital and Clinics
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Smotherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smotherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Smotherman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smotherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Smotherman works at Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Smotherman's profile.

    Dr. Smotherman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smotherman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Smotherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smotherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smotherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smotherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

