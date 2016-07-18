Dr. Jason Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 206-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Smith is very thorough and will create a treatment plan for improvement. He is also a very good doctor by taking care of if his patients, listening to concerns, calming worries when possible and he is honest and brings clarity.
About Dr. Jason Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780649301
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
