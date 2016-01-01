Dr. Jason Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Smith, MD is a dermatologist in Rome, GA. Dr. Smith completed a residency at Lsu-Derm. He currently practices at Northwest Georgia Dermatology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Smith is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Northwest Georgia Dermatology103 John Maddox Dr Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 235-7711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jason Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Derm
- Lafayette Charity Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
