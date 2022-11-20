Overview

Dr. Jason Smith, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Smithville and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Smith works at Texas Oncology - San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.