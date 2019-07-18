Dr. Jason Slate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Slate, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Slate, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and San Juan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health3661 S Miami Ave Ste 907, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slate use to be my Dr. but since he left Gastro Health I haven't been able to follow up again with him. Can someone please let me know where's his office now. I see these reviews are current but when I contacted Gastro Health they said he's no longer with them. Please if anyone can assist. Greatly Appreciated!
About Dr. Jason Slate, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1275648586
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
- New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
