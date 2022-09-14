Overview

Dr. Jason Slakter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Slakter works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.