Overview

Dr. Jason Slaikeu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Slaikeu works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.