Dr. Jason Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Simon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
Newton-Wellesley Sports Medicine2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 219-1280
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine978 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (617) 219-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Simon after an accident -- my leg injuries were severe and unusual. My confidence in him was high after the initial consult, and even higher after he reviewed my diagnostic results and told me the surgical plan a few days later. Surgery came quickly, and oddly it was a surprisingly pleasant experience at the outpatient surgical center. I quickly moved from a walker to crutches, and within a few months was walking in a brace. Seven months later I'm walking without a limp or any pain and I consider it a minor miracle. Dr. Simon is a skilled, smart and empathetic doctor. That's a rare combination but it really helped me get the favorable outcome that we all want when we have any surgery. I'd highly recommend putting your trust in him.
About Dr. Jason Simon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942496377
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore MC Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods.