Dr. Jason Shultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Shultz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with Johnson City Medical Center
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 640, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2527
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shultz provided excellent care for both my mother and brother who each had Stage 4 cancer when first diagnosed. He is genuinely compassionate, knowledgeable on latest treatments; and he truly goes above and beyond than any physician I have met. I highly recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1245468685
- Johnson City Medical Center
- St John Medical Center
- St John Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shultz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.