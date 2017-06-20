See All General Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Shofnos works at SCL Health Medical Group in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery
    1960 N Ogden St Ste 540, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 318-2440
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates - Aurora
    1444 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 226-4650
  3. 3
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates - Englewood
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200A, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 226-4650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shofnos?

    Jun 20, 2017
    Dr. Shofnos was a part of a brilliant team that saved my life. I am a 57 year old man and I have always been very physical. Last year my health was failing quickly. Once the diagnosis was reached that I needed a new aortic valve, I was quickly seen by Dr. Shofnos. Within a couple of weeks all the necessary tests were completed and Dr. Shofnos scheduled me for and successfully replaced failing valve. A remarkable surgeon indeed!
    Allan in Brighton, CO — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shofnos to family and friends

    Dr. Shofnos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shofnos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497821292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Heart Institute and Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shofnos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shofnos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shofnos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shofnos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shofnos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shofnos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shofnos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Shofnos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.