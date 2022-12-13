Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Locations
1
Columbus Surgical Associates1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 766-5050Wednesday12:00pm - 3:30pm
2
Columbus Surgical Associates3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 766-5050
3
Columbus Surgical Associates7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 766-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I knew going into my appointment with Dr. Shoemaker that surgery would be necessary to repair an inguinal hernia. I was dreading the lengthy recovery I was expecting. I was quite pleased after my initial conversation with Dr. Shoemaker to find that the recovery should be much less than I anticipated. He was personable, professional, and calming as he explained the procedure and answered every question I had. The surgery was quick and I had minimal soreness after. I took one dose of the prescribed pain killer in anticipation, but did not take any more. I used a gel ice pack on my abdomen every hour. At day 4 I had absolutely no pain or even discomfort. My job requires no lifting and I went to work on day 5 and have been getting better since. I highly recommend Dr. Shoemaker as a surgeon. If I need any in the future he will certainly be the one I will see.
About Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO
- Robotic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University - Doctors Hospital / Grant Medical Center
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
- Western Carolina University - BS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.
