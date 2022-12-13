See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO

Robotic Surgery
5.0 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shoemaker works at Columbus Surgical Associates, Columbus OH in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Surgical Associates
    1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-5050
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Columbus Surgical Associates
    3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-5050
  3. 3
    Columbus Surgical Associates
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I knew going into my appointment with Dr. Shoemaker that surgery would be necessary to repair an inguinal hernia. I was dreading the lengthy recovery I was expecting. I was quite pleased after my initial conversation with Dr. Shoemaker to find that the recovery should be much less than I anticipated. He was personable, professional, and calming as he explained the procedure and answered every question I had. The surgery was quick and I had minimal soreness after. I took one dose of the prescribed pain killer in anticipation, but did not take any more. I used a gel ice pack on my abdomen every hour. At day 4 I had absolutely no pain or even discomfort. My job requires no lifting and I went to work on day 5 and have been getting better since. I highly recommend Dr. Shoemaker as a surgeon. If I need any in the future he will certainly be the one I will see.
    Glenn — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO

    • Robotic Surgery
    • English
    • 1497053540
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio University - Doctors Hospital / Grant Medical Center
    • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
    • Western Carolina University - BS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Shoemaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

